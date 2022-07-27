CHAMPAIGN — James "Jim" Rohr, 83, of Champaign died at 12:46 p.m. Sunday (July 24, 2022) at home in Champaign.
There will be a visitation from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, July 29, in Feeney Hall at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1305 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. with Msgr. Stanley Deptula officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Champaign.
Jim was born on Dec. 20, 1938, at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, a son of Augustus and Teresa (Hipp) Rohr. He married Barbara (Gorman) Matheny at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Sept. 17, 1977. She survives and resides in rural Champaign.
Other survivors include a brother, Richard (Karolee) Rohr of Shelbyville, and many nieces and nephews.
Jim started serving mass as an altar boy at St. Mary's Church at the age of 6 years old. He is a longtime member of both St. Boniface and St. Matthew Catholic churches. Jim has been a proud member of Plumber's & Pipefitters Local 149 for over 60 years.
