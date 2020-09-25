MONTGOMERY, Texas — James “Jim” Roney of Austin, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 72.
Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathleen “Kathy” (Callahan); two daughters, Erin Cooper (Lance) of Pearland, Texas, and Colleen Flanagan (Richard) of Fairfield, Conn.; four granddaughters, Kendall and Kaitlyn Cooper and Molly and Cassidy Flanagan; and seven siblings, Margaret Perrie (Andrew) of Oshkosh, Wis., Anne Ringquist (John) of Eden Prairie, Minn., Dr. Ellen Roney (Joseph Sokal) of Madison, Wis., Mary Roney of Rantoul, Christopher Roney of Boulder, Colo., Sarah Ryan (Kevin) of Oconomowoc, Wis., and Frank Roney (Lisa) of Seattle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Kathleen Roney, and brother, Daniel Roney.
He is also survived by 25 nieces and nephews.
Jim was raised in Rantoul. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1970 with a degree in electrical engineering. After moving to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Jim began working for IBM as a hardware engineer while also earning an advanced degree in electrical engineering from Syracuse University. In 1972, he joined the Marine Corps and trained to become a CH-53 helicopter pilot. He served both stateside and in the Vietnam War for five years, receiving an Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross. Jim rose to the rank of captain. Jim’s experiences in Vietnam included evacuating the U.S. Embassy during the Fall of Saigon. He was a proud veteran and continued to support veteran causes throughout his life.
He met Kathy at IBM Poughkeepsie, and they married in 1979. His career at IBM spanned 42 years in 3 locations, including a stop in Boca Raton, Fla., before settling in Austin. He retired from IBM Austin in 2012.
Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather known for his soft-spoken demeanor at home and at work. He will be remembered by those close to him as a smart, kind, patient and generous man with an incredible faith in God. He loved sports, especially his Fighting Illini, and grew into an Aggie fan and football season ticket holder after both his daughters graduated from Texas A&M University.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in James Roney’s name to Power for Parkinson’s at powerforparkinsons.org/donate or Heart to Heart Hospice at htohhfoundation.org/donation.