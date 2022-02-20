James Ross Wilsey Feb 20, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email James Ross Wilsey Photo Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOMER — James Ross Wilsey, 69, of Homer, formerly of Philo, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.A service in his memory will be held at a date to be determined at Freese Funeral Home in Sidney. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos