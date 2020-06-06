PAXTON — James (Jim) R. Rubarts, 79, of Paxton passed away Friday (June 5, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells. He was born on June 10, 1940, in Russell Springs, Ky., the son of Hollis and Eula (Delk) Rubarts.
Jim worked as a union brick mason for many years. He enjoyed his time as a warehouseman for EIEC for 16 years. He was an auctioneer and had a passion for farming and a love for the timber where he raised cattle and horses. He enjoyed having a cup of coffee and visiting with his friends at The Arcade. He took pride in traveling to watch his grandkids' sporting events. Jim loved to listen to music and sing whenever given the opportunity. His song of choice was “Workin’ Man Blues” by Merle Haggard.
He is survived by three sons, Jeff (Lynn) Rubarts of Paxton, Matt (Yoko) Rubarts of California and Monty (Hazel) Rubarts of California; two brothers, Charley (Marsha) Rubarts of Champaign and Jerry Rubarts of Rantoul; one sister, Lily (Wendell) Watson of Ludlow; five grandchildren, Thomas (Lauren), Taylor, Tyler, Leon and Mika; and one great-grandchild, Calvin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Francis Bermingham; and one brother, Phil Rubarts.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Paxton. Private family funeral services will be held the following day with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Rantoul. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Carle Hospice. Please sign his guest book at coxknapp.com.