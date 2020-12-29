COVINGTON, Ind. — James Harvey Rutledge, 81, of Covington Ind., formerly of Danville, passed away on Dec. 26, 2020.
Jim was born Aug. 29, 1939, the son of Herb and Rosie (Ott). Jim married Rosemary Fagan, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include two sons, Steve (Shelly) Rutledge of St Louis, Mo., and Doug (Jami) Rutledge of Rantoul; one daughter-in-law, Kim Rutledge of Champaign; eight grandchildren, Jimmy (Taylor), Andy, Sean (Becky), Katie (Cody), Ben, Stefani (Alan), Steve and Schae; and one great-granddaughter, his beloved Joanna. Jim was preceded in death by one son, Randy Rutledge.
Jim graduated from Danville High School and attended the University of Illinois. He was a Vice President of Sanitation at Lauhoff Grain Co (Bunge) and received the George B. Wagner award for the Association of Operative Millers in 1991.
The definition of “family man” is Jim Rutledge, which began with the love of his life, Rosemary (Ro). He was the best husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather anyone could ever ask for.
Jim loved baseball and the St Louis Cardinals were a family requirement. He especially loved following his sons', grandsons' and granddaughters' sporting events and sharing his wisdom “along the fence” and in the bleachers. Jim was also an outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, hunting and fishing. He routinely enjoyed shooting skeet and sporting clays throughout his life along with the camaraderie. Jim always enjoyed a cold beer and the company of his friends. He was a natural communicator who excelled in his mastery of many colorful idioms. The gang at the American Legion became a second family to him and was a cherished part of his life. He will be missed dearly by his family and his many friends around the country.
You’re the greatest, Jim, peace be with you.
A post-COVID-19 service and celebration of life will be scheduled in the future. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834 has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Legion Post 210 at 201 Prospect Pl., Danville, IL 61832 or The Illiana Skeet & Trap Club at 399 Gun Club Rd., Cayuga, IN 47928.
Please join James' family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.