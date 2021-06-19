DANVILLE — James W. Ryan, 93, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Danville, passed away at home in Mesa on Monday (June 14, 2021) at 11:07 a.m.
James was born on Feb. 19, 1928, the son of Wallace and Mildred (Pickard) Ryan, in Omaha, Neb. He married Shirley Johnson in July 1950, and they had seven children. She preceded him in death on Oct. 25, 1971. Jim, as he was known to his friends, then married Ona Hackler of Ridgefarm and Danville in August 1972, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 25, 2005. Jim had recently married Diane Calabrese of Mesa on March 2, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Ryan; six of his seven children with Shirley, Kathleen (John) Hill, Michael (Susan) Ryan, Timothy (Julie) Ryan, Sharon Ryan, Thomas (Diana) Ryan and Patrick (Linda) Ryan; daughter-in-law, Elaine Varelas Ryan; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Mildred and Shirley Ryan and Ona Ryan; as well as one son, James Stephen Ryan; and two sisters, Jeanette Cox and Patricia Mack.
James served his country in the U.S. Army from October 1946 until February 1952 and was wounded while serving in Korea, for which he received the Purple Heart. James began his career with NCR in 1952 and was a serviceman and then service manager, first in the Chicago Region and then in central Illinois, working from the Danville office until his retirement in 1990.
As a young parent, James was a Scoutmaster for many years while his sons were in the Boy Scouts. He was a voracious reader and encouraged that in his children. He learned to fly aircraft when he was in his 40s and attended every single sporting event his children played in. He loved driving and working on cars, particularly Lincolns, and owned more than 40 different vehicles in his lifetime.
He enjoyed spending his free time touring the country in his RV, playing cards, especially Pinochle and Gin, and was an avid golfer with his sons and friends from NCR and the Danville Elks Club.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Sunset Funeral Home, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Robbie Ketcherside will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park with military rites accorded by the American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made in James’ memory to Curtis G. Redden American Legion Post 210, 201 Prospect Place, Danville, IL 61832-1818. Please join James’ family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.