FITHIAN — James E. Scott, 98, of Fithian passed away at 7:16 p.m. Thursday (July 1, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Danville.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Stearns Cemetery, Fithian. Pastor Gene Turner will officiate. Military rites will be provided by American Legion Post 71, Urbana. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
James was born July 12, 1922, south of Muncie, the son of Clarence and Hildra (Clingan) Scott.
He is survived by one brother, Wayne Scott of Oakwood, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clarence Jr. and Glenn; and two sisters, Garnet and Thelma.
James was a former barber. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1940 to 1944, having served in WWII at the battle of Okinawa. He served with the Army Artillery Battery C 485 AAWBN.
Memorials may be made to your local V.F.W. post.