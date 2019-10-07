MONTICELLO — James "Jim" Sebens, 80, of Monticello passed away at 8:45 p.m. Satuday (Oct. 5, 2019) at his residence.
Jim was born July 11, 1939, in Milmine, a son of Peter J. and Mabel (Beals) Sebens. He married Janet K. Boyd on Sept. 30, 1960, in Argenta.
Jim is survived by his wife, Janet K. Sebens of Monticello; son, J. Brian (Debbie) Sebens of Mansfield; daughter, Julie M. Boone of Linton, Ind.; grandchildren, Darren (Jennifer) Sebens of White Heath, Brianna Boone of Linton, Eric (Jessica) Janssen of Hendersonville, Tenn., Kelli Ward of Simpson; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Wyatt Sebens, Mackenna Ward and Aidan Janssen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Art, Glenn, Herman and Robert Sebens; and sister, Betty White.
Jim was truck driver. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monticello, the Calvary Baptist Church of Monticello and the Oreana Baptist Church of Oreana. Jim enjoyed restoring old cars.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.,Tuesday at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta.
Memorials may be made to the Oreana Baptist Church, the American Cancer Society or the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.
