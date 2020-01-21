MONTICELLO — James E. Singleton, 79, of Monticello passed away at 6:37 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020) at NorthShore University HealthSystem Evanston Hospital, Evanston, Ill.
Jim was born July 27, 1940, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Forrest Clayton and Vera (Hileman) Singleton, and he graduated from University High School in Iowa City. On Oct. 14, 1961, he married the love of his life, Sammy Seaton, in Iowa City. Together, they built a life on a foundation of faith, family and, of course, fun.
Among the memories recalled by their children and grandchildren are numerous summertime water fights and at least one Christmastime marshmallow battle. Jim liked to say that their amazing life was “all because two people fell in love.”
Jim is survived by his wife, Sammy Singleton of Monticello; children, Laura Singleton Moma (Richard) of Blue Mound, Scott Singleton (Melissa) of Crystal Lake, Kelley Singleton of Monticello and Jim Singleton (Shannon) of Monticello; grandchildren, Katie, Megan, Gabi, Kyla, Benton and Jackson; great-grandchildren, Claire, Penelope, Nora, Declan and Lucas; and brother, Lee Singleton of Fort Worth, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim was a hard worker and still happily employed as a transport driver for Estes Express. He loved his family and shared his servant heart as a member of and greeter for the CU Church of Champaign-Urbana.
Jim truly enjoyed sharing in any and all sports and activities with his children and grandchildren. He was always up for an adventure and even caused some himself. He was known for his great joke telling and his love of God.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home with Jason Epperson officiating. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials for the family may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.