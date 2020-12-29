RANTOUL — James “Jim” F. Skinner Sr., 66, of Rantoul passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born May 21, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Marlyn and Kathleen (Confoey) Skinner. He married Elizabeth Watkins on Sept. 23, 2004, in Eddyville, Ky. She survives.
Also surviving is his mother, Kathleen Yeagley of Blairsville, Ga.; four children, Brian (Christine) Skinner of South Carolina, James F. (Kathy) Skinner Jr. of Ohio, Rhea Skinner of Florida, and Timothy A. (Karri) Watkins of Rantoul; a sister, Cindy (Joe) Petrilla of Ohio; and two grandchildren, Brianna Skinner of Ohio and Caleb Brown of Florida.
Jim was looking forward to another grandchild, Amadeo James, who is expected in March 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Renea.
Jim served in the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver and loved the time he spent on the road. He retired from trucking in 2000. He and his wife moved to Rantoul in 2011 and delivered the Rantoul Press all over town. He was a partner in the Christian Life Church in Rantoul. He enjoyed fishing and remote control cars. He had two dogs, Precious and Diamond Rio, that were very special to him. Jim loved to lend a hand to anyone in need. He loved his family and the times he spent with them. The family will gather with friends from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Christian Life Church, Rantoul. A Celebration of Life will begin at 5, also at the church. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior, St Jude’s or the Champaign County Humane Society. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.