DANVILLE — James Smith, 85, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Hawthorne Inn in Danville.
He was born on Nov. 18, 1934, the son of Edna (Canapa) Smith and John Smith in Indianapolis, Ind. He married Carolyn Sue (Szakel) on July 1, 1961. Both his parents and wife precede him in death.
James leaves behind two daughters, Lynn (Jerry) Ingrum of Danville and Lori (Rob) Hood of Bloomington, Ind.; three grandchildren, Melissa DuVall of Shelbyville, Ind., Matthew (Jackie) Hood of Ellettsville, Ind., and Megan (Brooks) Jones of Solsberry, Ind.; and seven great-grandchildren, Payton DuVall, Ella DuVall, Aiden Hicks, Austin Hicks, Sebastian Hood, Anna Fultz and Allison Fultz.
James was in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged twice. He worked as a police officer on the Indianapolis Police Department for several years.
He went on to work various other jobs that took him around the United States. Then he ran his own business, Mailboxes & Parcel Depot, in Champaign for 10 years.
James enjoyed watching sports such as Colts football, Cincinnati Reds baseball, and golf. He also enjoyed reading and working on puzzles. James especially loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed dearly.
The family of James would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Hawthorne Inn for the wonderful care they gave him.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements. Per James’ wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. Memorial donations in James’ name may be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Danville or a charity of your choice.
