CHAMPAIGN — James L. Stanner, 86, of Champaign passed away at 11:23 p.m. Monday (April 20, 2020) at his home, surrounded by family.
Services will be held at a later date.
Jim was born in Urbana on Sept. 14, 1933, to parents Lowell and Evelyn (Schuck) Stanner. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were one brother and one sister.
On Nov. 21, 1958, Jim married Dona McElwee in Sidney; she survives. Also surviving are their children, Stephen (Tish) Stanner of Champaign and Nancy McCarty of Champaign. Three grandchildren, Joshua (Kaitlyn Hullinger) of Chicago, Alaine Stanner of Chicago and Wyatt McCarty of Champaign, also survive him.
Jim was a graduate of Urbana High School. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in May 1955. He worked for the local Anheuser-Busch distributor as a driver for 40 years before retiring. He is a member of Countryside United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to the Champaign County Humane Society or by donating blood.