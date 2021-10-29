DANVILLE — James C. Stephens was born Nov. 20, 1945, in Danville, the third son of Clyde and Dorothy Nolin Stephens. He passed this earthly life and into eternal life on Oct. 27, 2021.
He graduated from South Mount Pleasant Grade School and was a member of the Danville High School Class of 1963. During his high school years, he enjoyed being in the music sector, and “Moments Musical” and “The Big 12” were his delight. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force, joining in May of 1963 and serving in Panama.
On July 25, 1964, he married Nancy Miller Stephens, and they were married 57 years. She survives.
Also surviving are four sons, James C. II of Kentucky, Jefferson (Kathy) of Danville, Nathan (Iraina) of Texas and Neal (Leann) of Danville; three grandchildren, Stephanie (daughter of Jefferson), Teian (son of Neal) and Airianna (daughter of Neal); two great-grandsons, Xander and Declan (grandsons of Jefferson, sons of Stephanie); and a brother, Tom of Tucson, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jerry and Dale.
Jim worked for General Motors in Tilton for 25.5 years, retiring in 1992. He worked multiple positions during those years, but most enjoyed being the lift truck driver. After retirement, he worked for OSI Temporary Service at several local plants. Later, he was employed at RJ Hearing as a hearing-instrument technician along with Nancy. His final employment was with CRIS Senior Services as a driver and also full-time Meals on Wheels delivery.
Traveling was a true love but cruising was a favorite. He traveled to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, England and Wales, and Israel. He and Nancy loved to walk, especially in the area parks, but anytime they could hop on his motorcycle and go was a special time together.
Knife collecting and target shooting with his sons and grand/greatgrandchildren, as well as being a Civil War buff, were high on his list of enjoyments.
He found joy in his children and their families. The LOVE of his life was Nancy and not only did they share their children and their families but also a lifelong friendship. They were joined in marriage, but to be joined in Christ was unequaled. He was a member of Central Park Church of Christ.
A Celebration of Life Service will be on held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Central Park Church of Christ in Tilton. Pastor Raymond Gordon will be officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at Danville National Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Central Park Church of Christ and the Vermilion County Animal Shelter or Danville Humane Society in honor of his fondness for animals and his fur baby girl, Ditto.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville assisted his family with arrangements. Please join Jim’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.