HOMER — James Dale Sullivan, 93, of Homer passed away at 1:37 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 1, 2020) at his home.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. today (Tuesday) at Mount Olive Cemetery in Mayview. There will be no visitation. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is assisting the family.
James was born April 19, 1926, in Fredericksburg, Iowa, the son of Glen and Berniece Carney Sullivan. He married Phyllis Wennigh. She survives.
Survivors also include his six children, Gary (Ronda) Sullivan of Homer, Deb Wainscott of Lapel, Ind., Jacqueline (Steve) Luchik of Urbana, Dale Jean Adams of Champaign, Rebecca O’Dell of Sidney and James Sullivan of St. Joseph; 19 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
James served in the Navy during World War II. He was a member of VFW Post 630, American Legion and DAV. James was an over-the-road truck driver for more than 70 years. He was a NASCAR fan and Cubs fan. He enjoyed UFC fighting, fishing and hanging with his dog.