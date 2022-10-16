FORT COLLINS, Colo. — James Thomas Gallahue Jr., 72, of Fort Collins, Colo., left this life unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in an automobile accident.
He was born June 7, 1950, in Rantoul to James Thomas Gallahue Sr. and Luella (Culkin) Gallahue.
Jim graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1968. He enlisted in the Army and was a camera-equipment technician in Vietnam and Germany before receiving an honorable discharge.
Jim graduated from the Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, Calif. He then moved to Colorado and began his career in photography with an emphasis on layouts for interior-design magazines, weddings, portraits, real-estate listings and his favorite subject, children.
For over 40 years, Jim lived in Colorado, spreading laughter and jokes and sharing his great capacity for friendship with many cherished friends.
His passion for creativity emerged in teaching photography classes and doing woodworking projects. His personalized rustic wood-burned stools for children were a special gift for the entire family.
Jim had a great affection for all dogs, and they loved him as well, including his beloved dogs, Jackson and Rosie!
Jim is survived by his partner, Mary Miller of Fort Collins, Colo.; two stepdaughters, Krista Miller (Clark) and Andrea Miller Casso (Brett), and three grandsons, Fletcher, Malcolm and Louis, all of Denver, Colo.; four sisters, Mary Gallahue of San Leandro, Calif., Margaret Ochs (Gene) of Milford, Ella Albrecht of Hertford, N.C., and Dorothy Berka (Marty) of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; a brother, Patrick Gallahue Sr. (Cathy) of Rantoul; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
His family and many friends will miss him.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Linden Banquet Center, 224 W. Wheat Ave., Rantoul, with Father Joel Phelps officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., with a memorial service at 1 p.m., followed by a meal.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 40726, Nashville, TN 37204, or online at garysinisefoundation.org/donate. Memorials may also be made to an organization of the donor's choice.