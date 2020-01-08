CHAMPAIGN — James was born on Sept. 9, 1927, in Mattoon to Mildred and James Reginald Hashbarger. He had a wonderful childhood there as the eldest of three children.
After trying to enlist in the Air Force, Jim started college at Arizona State University. Within a short time, he was drafted into the Army. At the beginning of the Korean Conflict, he was called up again as part of the Army Reserves. After his service he attended the University of Illinois, from which he earned both a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in education. While in school, he met his future wife of 65 years, Shirley Aschenbach.
He first taught math and history in both Forrest and Champaign. He had many interesting jobs over the years but his favorite was working as an admission’s officer at the U of I. He retired in 1990 as assistant director. He enjoyed many interests and activities, including flying small planes, playing bridge, reading books of all sorts and watching Westerns. Jim was an easily relatable man who made everyone feel at ease. He enjoyed a good conversation and good company.
Jim peacefully passed on Dec. 29, 2019, with loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of Champaign; his brother, Charles Thomas (Cynthia) Hashbarger of Ventura, Calif.; and six children, Jay (Connie Cavins) Hashbarger of St. Augustine, Fla., Joe Hashbarger of Champaign, Jill (Randy) Rosenbaum of Champaign, June (Matt) Kolesar of Woodlands, Texas, Jeff (Jill) Hashbarger of Gulf Breeze, Fla., and Jeanette Hashbarger of Oakland, Calif. He also leaves six grandchildren: Abigail, Cora, Jacob, Grace, Rivers and Gabrielle. He leaves many nieces and nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant daughter June Elizabeth and his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Clark Brogan.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 208 W. University, Champaign. There will be an opportunity to pay respects at a short reception afterward at 2 p.m. in the parish hall; friends and family are welcome at either or both. A private burial will follow.
Donations in James’ name may be made to PACE Center for Independent Living at pacecil.org.
