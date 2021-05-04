TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — James Larned Tarr (Jim Tarr), 91, formerly of Urbana, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Bay Ridge Assisted Living Facility in Traverse City, Mich.
Jim was born May 21, 1929, in Pontiac, Mich., to Robert and Florence Tarr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie C. Tarr; a son, Robert (Stuart) Tarr; a daughter-in-law, Claudette Tarr; and a granddaughter, Kristina Behringer.
He is survived by a brother, David Tarr (Nancy) of Glen Arbor, Mich.; a daughter-in-law, Nina Tarr of Empire, Mich.; three children, Douglas (Ann) of Temecula, Calif., Kevin of Traverse City, Mich., and Julie (Steven Lee) of Empire, Mich.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Jim grew up in Pontiac and graduated from Pontiac High School in 1947. He married Bonnie Chancy on Sept. 9, 1948, in Pontiac, Mich.
He received an associate degree in applied science/photographic technology from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 1951. He worked as a photographer at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University before becoming Director of Photographic Services at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, where he remained until his retirement in 1993.
Jim and Bonnie settled into the university community, forming lifelong friendships through their gourmet and potluck groups. He was an avid runner and one of the lunchtime regulars at Huff Gym on campus. He was a long-term member of the Urbana Lions Club, member and treasurer of the church life board at the Community United Church of Christ, and volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. Jim loved to garden, spending endless hours on weekends attending to his beautiful roses and perfect lawn, with only the Saturday afternoon respite to listen to The Metropolitan Opera.
He never lost his love of Michigan, and returned often to Leelanau County, eventually moving to Traverse City in 2009 to be closer to family.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, with a private graveside burial Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Urbana Lions Club or Interlochen Public Radio.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.