CHAMPAIGN — James Terry, 75, of Champaign passed away Monday (July 29, 2019) at home in Champaign.
Jim was born in Milan, Tenn., on Jan. 10, 1944, the son of Floyd and Dollye Terry. He was raised in Alamo, Tenn., where he attended school and remained until he joined the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served eight years of active duty and was stationed in San Antonio, Texas; Amarillo, Texas; and Chanute Air Force base in Rantoul. He had a four-year assignment at the U.S. Pentagon and a combat tour of duty in Vietnam in 1969.
On Nov. 22, 1973, he married Karen Norman. She survives, along with his sons, Casey (Sara) Terry of Mahomet and Pete Ashton of White Heath; grandchildren, Ethan and Ella Terry and Katie Ashton; brothers-in-law, Dan Norman and Paul Norman; and sisters-in-law, Kim Barr and Becky Norman.
Jim is also survived by his dear friend and cohort, Bill Vaugn. “I loved Bill like a brother. We were together in all phases of our lives, good and bad. If there was a need, the other was always there. A true friend like no other, where you found one, you found the other. Thank you, Bill. Thank you to my friends, Rod and Ellie Emberson, who have been special friends for over 50 years, and to Sandy Haneline for all of her love and support.”
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pat; brother, Jack; father-in-law, Jim Norman; mother-in-law, Betty Norman; and nephew, Josh Norman, whom he loved very much.
Memorials may be made in Jim’s name to the American Legion Post 1015 of Mahomet, 412 E. Main St., Mahomet, IL 61853.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. A memorial visitation will be held prior from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Per Jim’s request, please wear casual attire.
