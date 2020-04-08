DANVILLE — James Thomas Logan Jr., 70, of Danville passed away on Saturday (April 4, 2020) at North Logan Manor Nursing Home in Danville.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m Friday, April 10, 2020, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana.
James was born on Sept. 17, 1949, in Urbana, to parents James Thomas Logan Sr. and Ruth Ann (Seth) Logan. They preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula Lilly of Elliott; his brother, Jack (Sharon) Logan of Rantoul; and his sister, Karen Mathis of Urbana.
James was a graduate of Urbana High School. He loved trains and NASCAR. As a young boy, he would hear a train whistle and run to see the trains go by, even if he was in the middle of eating dinner! He was a member of various train clubs and traveled the United States to see train conventions.
James proudly served in the U.S. Army and spent a year in Vietnam during the war. The first three months James worked as a cook. Then, during the last nine months in Vietnam, he was a heavy equipment operator and was promoted to specialist fourth class. In the years after, he worked at Cracker Barrel maintaining the building and keeping up his hobbies.
