FOOSLAND — James “Jim” Thomas, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday (June 30, 2021) at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Peoria.
Born in Champaign on Sept. 14, 1945, Jim grew up on a farm in Foosland, one of four brothers to Oscar and Helen Thomas. His life was marked with early tragedy, followed by many triumphs. His younger brother, Denny, died tragically in a train accident when Jimmy was only an eighth-grader. Yet Jim went on to play college football at Illinois State University and become the youngest school superintendent in the state at 28. He met the love of his life, Jo Ann Sarver, during middle school in Gibson City. They started dating in high school, married in August 1969 and raised two daughters, Tara and Sara, in Peoria. He devoted his life to educational leadership, serving as superintendent in Little America and Norwood (32 years) school districts for decades.
Jim never met a stranger. He could talk to anyone — and usually did — anytime, any place and anywhere. Years after his retirement, he still enjoyed running into former students and sending $2 bills tucked into birthday cards to teachers who had worked for him.
His devoted wife, Jo Ann, took on the role of caregiver this past year after Jim was diagnosed with dementia. She never left his side.
Jim’s best friend, Ray LaHood, was like a brother to him. They would talk daily if they weren’t doing favorite activities like working out, going to a Bradley game or hitting the links. Jim and Jo loved to travel and were grateful to visit places all over the globe after they retired. Two favorite trips include Spain and Tahiti.
In recent years, Jim relished being back in the classroom as an acting administrator and substitute teacher. He also took much pleasure in watching his athletic grandchildren compete in multiple sports.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; two daughters, Tara (Dave) Gettman of Waterloo, Iowa, and Sara (Will) Ratliff of Peoria; four grandchildren, Charlotte Gettman, 15, Thomas Gettman, 12, Liam Ratliff, 11, and Ava Ratliff, 8; and two brothers, Dick (Bonnie) Thomas of Bement and Pete (Denise) Thomas of Lexington, S.C.
Special thanks to Dr. Tom Kouri, Dr. Jaya Attaluri and the angels on Earth at Grand View.
“I love you, and I always will, and even after then.”
Cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be a memorial visitation Monday, July 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home, Peoria. A celebration of Jim’s life will be hel don Tuesday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Peoria Chapter. You may view Jim’s obituary online at woolsey-wilton.com.