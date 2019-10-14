PENFIELD — James Anthony “Tony” Ellis, 87, of Penfield passed away at 6:15 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) at home with his family by his side.
He was born Feb. 28, 1932, in Urbana, to John H. and Ruth Jane (Watson) Ellis. He married Rosemary Lubben on Aug. 5, 1972, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Penfield.
Tony is survived by his wife, Rosemary; daughters, Jennifer Ellis of Penfield, Amanda (Dan) Hobbs of Williamsport, Ind., Rachael Ellis of Penfield and Janette (Jim) Mariciano of Charleston; grandson, Ellis Joseph Marciano, and granddaughter, Amelia Rose Marciano, of Charleston; brothers, Jon F. Ellis of Princeton and Terry (Eleanor) Ellis of Gifford; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Henry and Alice Ellis and Frank and Alta Watson; and sister-in-law, Johanna Ellis.
He was a member of the I&I Tractor Club, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, past member of the Penfield Grade School Board and the Illinois and National Brown Swiss Association. He was self-employed in excavation work and truck driving for many years.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Penfield. Father Michael Menner will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, with a rosary being said at 4:30.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carey Jacobs and the OSF Hospice team for their special care of Tony.
Memorials may be made to the Gifford Fire Department or the I&I Tractor Club.