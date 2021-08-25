URBANA — James Edward VanDeventer, 78, passed away Sunday (Aug. 22, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by his loving children.
James Edward VanDeventer was born on May 28, 1943, to W. Max VanDeventer and Grace Harriet (Newman) VanDeventer, who both preceded him in death. He was the baby of the family and was preceded in death by his two sisters, Harriet Ann (VanDeventer) Morgan and Mary (VanDeventer) Barker.
James met the love of his life, Judy Lane (Servis) VanDeventer, in high school in 1960, and they have been married for 57 years.
He leaves behind his daughter, Catherine (Jerry) Schwanebeck; son, James (Sara) VanDeventer; grandchildren, Stephanie VanDeventer, William VanDeventer, Lyssa (Samuel) Westhoff, Thomas VanDeventer, Eric (Katie) Schwanebeck, Colleen Stout, Rachael Schwanebeck, Ezekiel (Thea) VanDeventer and Theodore VanDeventer; and an expected great-grandson in September 2021.
He also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, lifelong friends and cherished co-workers. He will be truly missed.
James grew up in Champaign near the downtown area and attended Champaign Central High School, where he excelled in woodworking and photography, two things he loved and continued throughout his life. James worked on many engines and machines, was an expert working on cars or any type of equipment, and could fix anything. He worked for Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Kraft in Champaign and the University of Illinois in the life sciences building. James assisted with many different projects at the UI, including designing and building a tank that would measure the speed of sea turtles.
James and Judy build their dream house in 1994, where Judy still resides. James retired and spent much of his time creating woodworking masterpieces that will be enjoyed by family and friends for years to come.
After retirement, Jim and Judy traveled to Hawaii, Cancun, England, Alaska, Texas, Florida and many other exciting locations. Their focus was on family, and they spent many vacations and holidays with their son and daughter and their families.
James was always giving back to the community by donating blood regularly, talking with patients about upcoming ileostomy procedures and donating his time with his beloved wife to many organizations like the Humane Society in Champaign, the Vinyl Sale at the UI, the Dump and Run Sale at the UI, Willow Tree in Monticello and many more.
He also loved Corvettes and had his dream car for many years, a red Corvette.
James was an exceptional husband, dad, grandfather, neighbor and friend and will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made honoring James VanDeventer to myasthenia.org, diabetes.org or cuhumane.org. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.