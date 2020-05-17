DECATUR — James Michael Victor, 61, of Decatur, formerly of Champaign, passed away at 4 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
Jim was born Sept. 10, 1958, in Champaign, to John and Betty (Ross) Victor. He graduated in 1977 from Central High School in Champaign and had an associate degree from Parkland College in Champaign.
Jim had a love of sports cars and heavy metal machines.
He married Paula Albrecht on April 1, 1978. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by two sons, Jason M. Victor of Decatur and Philip Victor (wife, Sarah) of Champaign, and several grandchildren. He has one sister, Jean Shonkwiler (husband, Dee) of Savoy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula; parents, John and Betty Victor; in-laws, Al and Norma Albrecht; and one infant son, Jeffrey Victor.
No services will be held.
Always loved, never forgotten.