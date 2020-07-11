THOMASBORO — James E. Vliet, 84, of Thomasboro died at 9:34 a.m. Thursday (July 9, 2020) at the Illini Heritage Rehab and Health Care, Champaign.
Jim was born on Oct. 4, 1935, in Champaign, to Andrew J. Vliet Sr. and Frances G. Vliet.
Jim was married to Sherrill (Hodson) Vliet on Jan. 27, 1957, in Urbana. They were married for 63 years.
Survivors include a daughter, Gretchen Clifton of Rantoul; a son-in-law, Brian Duffield of Flatville; a sister, Sharon Denhart (Richard) of St. Joseph; and daughter, Lori Vliet-Smithling (Keith). Also surviving are his grandchildren, Krystal, Carl, Travis and Rusty, along with great-grandchildren, Camden, Karsen, Lydia and Callie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Vliet; daughter, Becky Duffield; and son-in-law, Marc Clifton.
Jim graduated from Urbana High School and the University of Illinois. He worked as a Civil Service instructor at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul for 36 years and assisted with the Weather School closing. He retired in September 1992.
During retirement, he enjoyed farming in Thomasboro, the family cabin in Minnesota and playing Santa Claus year-round. Jim served on the board of the Community Blood Services of Illinois, held various positions for SPEBSQSA and was an honorary Jack Daniels Tennessee Squire.
He will be remembered by many families he visited during the holiday season by bringing a candy cane, smile and holiday cheer.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family for the following: Thomasboro Fire Department and Cunningham Children’s Home.
Private family graveside services will be held at a later date.