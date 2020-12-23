CHAMPAIGN — James O. Voss, 88, of Champaign passed away at 2:25 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 20, 2020) at Willowbrook Memory Care of Savoy.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Mount Hope Cemetery, with military rites performed by Urbana American Legion Post 71.
James was born Nov. 8, 1932, in Columbia, Tenn., a son of James Alexander and Ethel Mai (Parker) Voss. He married Beverly Schneider on May 8, 1979, in Danville. She survives.
Also surviving are a stepson, Chris Sandwell of Champaign; two nieces, Donalda Voss of Bloomington and Cynthia(Richard) Cribbett of Urbana; a great-nephew, Tony; great-nieces, Teresa, Becky, Jenny and Cristy; great-great-nieces, Lexie, Mari, Kaylene and Brylie; and sisters-in-law, Kathleen Schneider and Cindy (Les) Johnson.
He was preceded in death by a brother, David Voss; nephew, James David Voss; and great-great-nephew, Wade.
James served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He did coursework at Northwestern University, the University of Minnesota and the University of Illinois (juvenile, social work and labor relations). He received his bachelor of arts degree, with emphasis on police science, from Eastern Illinois University, Charleston. James served with the Champaign Police Department for 29 years, where he attained the rank of lieutenant, and then for the City of Monticello, where he retired as chief of police.
He was a member of the Human Relations Commission, City of Champaign for 15 years, Illinois Association, Chiefs of Police, National Association of Chiefs of Police, Rotary Club, Moose, Elks Lodge, American Legion, VFW and AMVETS. He was former president of Local 1660 AFL/CIO Municipal Police Union — 1st Union Down State Illinois; vice president of Illinois Police Association, secretary and treasurer of Kickapoo Division of Illinois Police Association and Exchange Club. He authored no strike/bargaining laws for AFL/CIO government employees, State of Illinois, and he wrote numerous articles for The News-Gazette, Piatt County Journal and Illinois Police Association Journal. He was named in the Who’s Who, Elite Registry of Extraordinary Professionals in 1992-93.
The family would like to thank the staff of OSF Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 17. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.