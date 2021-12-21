FAIRMOUNT — James W. Baum Jr., 73, died at 1:49 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 18, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday at Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin. Pastor Kevin Cox will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola, with military honors for the Army veteran by the American Legion Post 210. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin. Masks will be required for entry into the funeral home. Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin, is in charge of arrangements.