MONTICELLO — James W. Fendley, 83, of Monticello passed away at 12:50 p.m. Monday (May 23, 2022) at the Kirby Medical Center Emergency Room, Monticello.
Visitation will be on Sunday, May 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Bement United Methodist Church, Bement. Funeral services will be on Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m., also at the church. Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate. Burial will be in Bement Township Cemetery, Bement.
Memorial contributions can be made to Kirby Medical Center, Monticello, or Bement United Methodist Church.
Jim was born on Oct. 9, 1938, in Campbell, Ark., a son of Willie Leo and Pearl Sutterfield Fendley. He married Wilma Hinton on Nov. 28, 1957, in Bement, and she survives in Monticello.
Also surviving are three daughters, Sandra (John) Theriault of Harvard, Janet (Forrest) Sawlaw of Warner Robins, Ga., and Nancy (Robert) Turngren of Corvallis, Ore.; 15 grandchildren, Nicklaus (Denise) Shanks, Andrew (Adri) Shanks, Solomon (Rose) Sawlaw, Sarah (Eddie) Bateson, Mary Sawlaw, Joshua (Mandi) Sawlaw, Betsy Wisehart, Claire (Nick) Hodge, Mae (Emma Degen) Flavin, Grace Flavin, Erik (Laura) Turngren, Travis Turngren, Kyle (Christina) Turngren, Courtney (Chad) Heeren and Brittney Theriault; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, JoAnn Bentley of Bement; and a brother, Denny Fendley of Pesotum.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Geraldine Romack and Wilma J. Fendley.
Jim was a 1965 graduate of Bement High School and was inducted in the school's hall of fame in 2020. He recognized the school as the heart and soul of the community. He was very active as a student, an alum and a parent. Jim was instrumental in implementing girls sports programs both in the school and community.
Jim was a farmer and felt it a privilege to work the land and raise livestock. He loved nature, sharing its beauty with others through his photos.
He has been a member of the Monticello Golf Club for over 60 years, being club champion several times. He was very proud to still be able to shoot his age and even under. In his younger years, he was part of the men's bowling league and slow-pitch softball team in Bement.
As a member of Bement Methodist Church, he enjoyed several Red Bird Mission trips and many other activities serving others. He treasured his morning coffee with the geezers. His joy was his family and sharing stories, photos and fun. Jim enjoyed life to the fullest.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of James W. Fendley, “Our family is here to serve your family.” Please visit our website at hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.