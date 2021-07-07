MONTICELLO — James L. Warren, 45, of Monticello passed away at 10:22 p.m. Sunday (July 4, 2021).
James was born Jan. 8, 1976, in Monticello, the son of Jack and Dana (Secrist) Warren.
James is survived by his children, Ariel Fogerson and Jamie, Devin, Caleb and Ariana Warren; mother, Dana Warren; father, Jack Warren; and grandparents, Joy Secrist, Hubert Warren and Shelby Warren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jesse Warren; and grandfather, John Secrist.
James enjoyed playing the guitar, and he was a cat lover.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Cerro Gordo Township Cemetery. Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.