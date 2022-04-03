URBANA — James Logan Worley, born April 21, 1958, to Carolyn and Will Worley, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at his home in Urbana.
Beloved brother of Thomas Ray Worley (Mary) and Fred B. Worley (Jennifer), beloved husband of Eleisha Whitney-Olson, devoted father to daughter Moira Elise Worley and son Ian James Weikle. Doting grandfather of Lilyanna Rose Marie Parrish (6), Lyla Parrish (9), Riley Parrish (10), Alyssa Selwyn (2), and Phoebe Selwyn (1). Other survivors include two nieces, a nephew and many dearly loved cousins, aunts and an uncle.
He also leaves behind many great friends, including Andrew Stone, Max Wei, Gerhard Lueschen, Flint and Nancy Jane Pellet, Doug Drew, Tom Kirtz, Scott Ellison, Shane Barbee, Frank Trainer, and their families, as well as many others.
James was an alumnus of the University of Illinois with a BA in Political Science. He graduated from University High School, where he served as senior-class president, and Yankee Ridge Elementary in Urbana.
After careers as a software engineer in Texas and Utah and as the owner of a Grog’s Pizza franchise in Normal, James returned to his Urbana home to care for his aging parents. He remained in Urbana at his boyhood home.
James greatly enjoyed games of strategy, from his time on Uni High’s championship chess team throughout his adult life. James was grateful to the Cleveland Clinic for their care during his extensive battle with right-side heart failure.
Services will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at McKinley Church and Foundation, 809 S. Fifth St., Champaign, with a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a memorial service at 1 p.m., followed by burial of cremated remains at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.