ROYAL — James M. Wright, 84, of Royal passed away at 12:55 a.m. Sunday (March 20, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Sept. 18, 1937, in St. Joseph, Mo., to Lyle D. and Margaret V. (Hills) Wright. He attended Walsh High School in Ottumwa, Iowa, and graduated in 1955. Following high school, he attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa, and graduated with a B.S. degree in business administration in 1960. After graduation, he spent six months on active duty with the Army National Guard. On July 20, 1963, he was united in marriage to Betty Jean Edwards in Peoria Heights.
He began his retail store management career with Carson, Pirie, Scott & Co., in 1960. After managing stores in Kewanee, Joliet, Kankakee and Michigan City, Ind., he was made store manager of Carson's at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana in 1977. A year later, he was given the added responsibility of mall manager of Lincoln Square. In 1979, he resigned after 17 years of service with Carson's and purchased Brash Flower Shop in Urbana. In 1983, he joined K's Merchandise in Champaign. In February 2003, he retired from K's after 20 years of serving the company in various capacities, including store manager and district manager.
James was a commissioner of the Kankakee Motor Parking Commission in 1969 and was the Kiwanis Peanut Day chairman in 1970. He received the Award of Excellence from Kankakee County United Fund Community Chest and Red Cross for being the 1970 campaign chairman. In 1971, he received the Award of Excellence for being president of Kankakee County Community Chest. He received a Certificate of Appreciation for being a director of Urbana Chamber of Commerce, 1980-1982. He was president of the St. Thomas school board in Philo in the late 1970s. He served as village clerk in Royal from 2005-2015 and was given a Community Service Award in April 2015.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, of 58 years; daughter Lisa A. (Vincent) Perri of Champaign; daughter Courtney S. (Brian Zbinden) Schlueter of Royal; sister, Susan A. (Michael) Nordgren of Des Moines, Iowa; and five grandchildren, Lindsey and Michael Perri of Champaign and Maggie, Jake and Jesse Schlueter of Royal.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, George W. Wright and John D. Wright.
He enjoyed birding and doing family history and genealogy. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Private graveside services will be held. Later this spring, a celebration of life service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.