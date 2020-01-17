BELLFLOWER — Jan Louise Bruning, 67, of Bellflower passed away Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020) at Danville Care Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Bellflower United Methodist Church. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., also at the church, with Pastor Louella Pence officiating. Burial is in Bellflower Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is in charge.
Jan was born Jan. 8, 1953, in Rockford, a daughter of Howard and June Oltman Swiger. She married Richard Bruning on Dec. 8, 1978. He passed away Nov. 17, 2010.
Surviving are one son, Jamie (Caitie) Bruning of Mansfield; one daughter, Jennifer (Eddie) Fox of Lexington, S.C.; grandchildren, Jessica Fry, Joshua Fox and Hadley Rae Bruning; sister-in-law, Judy Swiger of Mahomet; and nephew, Matt (Kendra) Swiger of Tolono.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Mike Swiger; and grandchild, Dalton James Bruning.
Jan is also preceded in death by her husband, who operated the Lion’s Den Cafe in Bellflower for 10 years.
She enjoyed gardening, especially her flower garden. She was a loving mother, grandmother and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.