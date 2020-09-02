PHILO — Jan Meisenhelter-Reifsteck, age 60, of Philo and Tolono, died Aug. 30, 2020, at her home.
Jan is survived by her son, Ryan Reifsteck; the Meekers, her adoptive family; her partner David Lindsey and siblings.
She was born Jan. 20, 1960, in Urbana, a daughter of Lynn and Dorothy Meisenhelter.
Jan had a passion for live music, especially listening to her partner Dave Lindsey play. She enjoyed her yearly Rock and Roll cruises. Among the dearest to her heart was the collection of knives made by her loving friend Craig Schneider. She loved animals and sitting by bonfires enjoying friends, family and nature. She was known for her elaborate music collection, her ability to be spontaneous and enjoy life as well as her care and compassion for others. She is at peace now with her beloved parents and pet Warlock.
“When you can't find the light that got you through the cloudy days; when the stars ain't shinin' bright; you feel like you've lost your way; when the candlelight of home; burns so very far away; well, you got to let your soul shine.”
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or C4A -Community Center for the Arts in Urbana.
Private services will be held. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).