MAHOMET — Jan Michele “Micki” “Mimi” Stinnett, 64, of Mahomet died at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) at her niece’s home in Mansfield.
There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens and will be private.
Micki was born on Aug. 4, 1956, in Dallas, a daughter of the late William Stinnett and the late Frances (Leveque) Taylor.
Survivors include her sister, Beth (Art) Smith of Mahomet; three nieces, Alison (Donald) Burrow of Mansfield, Libby (Eric) Johnson of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Brandy Coy of Mahomet; nephew, Shawn Smith of Urbana; great-nephews, Nicolas Burrow of Mansfield, Riley Johnson of Scottsdale and Justin (Kristi) Coy of Mansfield; great-great-nephew, Callahan Coy of Mansfield; and stepsiblings, Mark (Mary Beth) Taylor of Edmond, Okla., Wayne (Sue) Taylor of Cincinnati, Ohio, Dean (Ruth) Taylor of Clear Lake, Wash., and Sharon (Dean) Rogers of Woodinville, Wash.
Micki enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially her great-nephews, who were the lights of her life. She was a friend to many and someone who never met a stranger.
Micki’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the team at Carle Hospice and her oncologist, Dr. Kendrith Rowland. Please make a donation in Micki’s name to Carle Hospice or Mills Breast Center. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.