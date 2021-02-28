ATWOOD — Jana L. "Cricket" DeLong, 58, of Atwood, passed away at 4:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 201 Fifth St., Ivesdale, with Father Fredi Gomez-Torres and Deacon Jim Brewer as celebrants. Burial will follow in Mackville Cemetery, Atwood.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 E. U.S. 36, Atwood.
Jana was born Aug. 24, 1962, in Decatur, the daughter of Robert L. Canull and Janice L. Belton Canull. She married Brian M. DeLong on Sept. 12, 1989, in Ft. Myers, Fla. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Blake (Linzie) DeLong of Arthur and Paige (Ryan) Cherry of Ivesdale; two grandchildren, Brady DeLong and Sydney Cherry; her father, Bob Canull of Hammond; her mother, Janice (Ron) Thomas of Arthur; two sisters, Michelle Nelson of Cisco and Robin Conner of Atwood; and two stepsiblings, Kyle Landes of Shelbyville, Ky., and Karri Landes of St. Petersburg, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her stepmother, Chrissy Canull.
Jana was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Sadorus Sportsman Club. Jana enjoyed working out, camping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
