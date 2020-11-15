CHAMPAIGN — Eva Janan Stiles, 54, of Champaign died at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Janan was born March 22, 1966, in Winter Haven, Fla., a daughter of Horace and Janet Brent Watkins.
She is survived by her mother, Janet Stiles of Arrowsmith; one son, Alex Doyle of Champaign; one daughter, Ally Woolsey of Fort Lee, Va.; and one brother, Alan Stiles of Summer Fields, Fla.
Janan was a graduate of Saybrook Arrowsmith High School. She worked for more than 10 years at Centennial High School in Champaign.
She was a member of University Place Christian Church in Champaign. In her early years, she groomed draft horses for show, and more recently, she had trained a service dog, Echo. She loved to spoil Echo and her grandpuppy, Nala. She enjoyed watching football, basketball and especially Cubs baseball. Working puzzles was also a favorite of hers.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy (morganmemorialhome.com). Masks are required.