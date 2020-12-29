DANVILLE — Jane Eleanor Plymire Cline, 95, of Danville was taken home by the Angels this Christmas, Friday Dec. 25, 2020.
Jane was born March 6, 1925, in Danville. She graduated from Danville High School in 1943. As a young woman, she worked as a bookkeeper at Western Brick and Griffith’s Body Shop. Jane married Roy "Joe" Cline in 1948. They had three children.
Jane operated a small store, Country Cousins, from her home in Vermilion Heights. in addition to handcrafted items, she loved selling penny candy to the local children.
Jane was active in her community and in her church. She attended Vermilion Heights Christian Church and later, Trinity Episcopal Church. Jane was a leader in both churches, serving as Sunday School teacher and on the Vestry.
In the public sphere, Jane served on the Danville Housing Authority Board for many years. She was an election judge. Jane was also an active volunteer in the Danville Pre-K program and a literacy volunteer.
Many knew Jane as an artisan. She hand-wove caned chairs. She displayed her art in various venues and taught caning at Danville Area Community College. Jane worked at many local businesses as a sales representative.
Jane was known for her sweet kindness. She never knew a stranger and always cared deeply for those needing a "home." She sponsored international exchange students and cared for relatives in her home during periods of illness. Her love and pride of her family knew no limits.
Many describe Jane as "a stick of dynamite ... little, but mighty in spirit." She had a strong sense of self. She learned to swim in her 60s because she didn’t want to be left out of the fun, worked at Yellowstone for a season and traveled to the Yucatan and to Scotland. In her 90s, she rode in a RzR with her son around the property, giggling the entire time.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Florence and Clarence (Doc) Plymire; three siblings, James Plymire, Margaret Plymire, and Coranna Plymire; and her eldest son and his wife, David and Cheryl Cline.
Surviving are two children, Chuck (Becci) Cline of Danville and Beth (Michael) Offutt of Bismarck; five grandchildren, Nate (Sarah) Cline, Nelle (Lee) Quick, Chad (Lindy) Cline, Parker Cline and Matt Cline; six great-grandchildren, Aiden Cline, Mason Quick, Ethan Cline, Neve Cline, Ridgely Cline and Andie Marie Cline; and her brother, David (Barbara) Plymire.
Thanks to all the wonderful staff at Bowman Estates for their loving care of Jane in her last years. Special thanks given to her CNA Stacie White, who loved Jane like family and was her constant during these times of seclusion due to COVID-19. Thanks also to the staff on 4 West at OSF who cared for her in her last days.
A memorial service will be held at later date. Gifts of memorial can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Danville.
Condolences may be offered at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.