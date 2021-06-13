CHAMPAIGN — Jane Cole, 84, of Champaign, died on Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas.
Freese Funeral Home in Sidney will handle graveside services at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney. Pastor Jeff Stahl will officiate.
She was born June 16, 1936, in Champaign to Lloyd Cole and Gertrude Chambers Cole. Her sisters, Jean Busey and Ann Cole Lowrey, both preceded her in death.
Her lifelong love of education began with a master’s degree from the University of Illinois and culminated in her position as director of operations at the Graduate School of Management, University of Dallas.
She survived polio and cancer with strength and grace.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Nicole Cole Martinez, and son-in-law, Willie Martinez, of Dallas; granddaughter Claudette Martinez Hurley and husband Ryan and great-grandson Lennox of Tampa, Fla.; and friends and family.
Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.