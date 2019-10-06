CHAMPAIGN — Jane Gay Dickerson (nee Steinfeldt), 68, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 5:03 a.m.
She was born Oct. 10, 1950, in Bloomington, to Harry and Lee Adel (Jeffries) Steinfeldt. She married Raymond Collier Dickerson Jr. on Sept. 18, 1971.
Jane was a hair stylist and successfully operated her own business out of her home for many years. She enjoyed gardening, upholstering, home decorating and spending time with her family and many friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Lee, as well as her sister, Julie Turpin.
She is survived by Raymond Collier Dickerson Jr.; her son, Raymond Collier "R.C." Dickerson III; her two grandsons, Devin and Gage; her sister, Linda Hennigh; several cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as many loving friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in Hopewell Cemetery, Downs.
