CATLIN — Jane E. Martin, 88, of Danville, formerly of Catlin, well-known Danville businesswoman and owner of the former Kings & Queens Hair Palace, passed at 1:15 p.m. Thursday. Aug.18, 2022, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Danville, after a brief stay.
Jane was born Oct. 1, 1933, in LaGrange, Mo., to James & Bonnie Logan Ludwig. She married William O’Dear, and later married Donald L. Martin.
Survivors include her husband Don of Danville; two daughters, Linda Tinder of Catlin, and Vicky Fester of Peru, South America; one brother Lyle (Nora) Ludwig of Canton, Mo.; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by five brothers, one sister, and one grandchild.
Jane had been a cosmetologist in Danville for over 40 years, and owned her own salon. She enjoyed crafts and home interior decorating, and reading. She was also an active and longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Danville. Pastor Joe Humrichous will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to the start of services Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Catlin.
Memorials in Jane’s memory to Calvary Baptist Church. The Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling service details. On-line condolences at www.robisonchapel.com.