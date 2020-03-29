Jane Good Mar 29, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAHOMET — Jane Good, 76, of Mahomet died Thursday (March 26, 2020).Services will be announced at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers