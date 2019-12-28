URBANA — Jane Ellsworth Green of Urbana passed away at Order of St. Francis Hospital on Christmas Day.
She was born in Washington, D.C., to the late Paul and Hilda “Sally” McCoy Green, formerly of East Liverpool, Ohio. At an early age, Jane decided to combine nursing and teaching, resulting in a lifelong career in special education with the Urbana and Champaign school districts.
Jane was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, American Red Cross and Chapter KD of PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization).
Jane is survived by her cousin, John M. (Mary Beth) Rigby of Gainesville, Va., and their son, Jeff M. Rigby.
Services entrusted to Dunlope-Shorac Funeral Home, Wintersville, Ohio.
Burial at Calcutta U.P. Cemetery, Calcutta, Ohio.
Contributions may be made to the Senior Resource Center at Family Services of Champaign County (please specify transportation and/or the Jane E. and Dickens M. Green Award).
Offer condolences at shorac.com.