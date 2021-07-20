DANVILLE — Jane Thurston Hahne of Danville passed at home surrounded by loved ones on July 3, 2021, at the age of 92.
Jane was born on March 11, 1929, in Boston. Jane will forever be known as the die-hard Boston Red Sox and Ohio State fan she was. Along with raising her seven children, Jane was a secretary at the Hahne family business for many years. Her talents were immense. She loved to golf; she knew no artistic medium she couldn't conquer, the best was her ability to knit (for herself as well as the many children who have come through the years); smart as a whip, she could beat anyone at a crossword puzzle race; and considered to be a pinball wizard. Every Sunday, one could fine Jane bright and early at Cahill's Family Pancake House for a family breakfast. Jane was always feisty and fiery, but one to always be there for those she loved to encourage and guide one down their own path with a quirk of her own sense of humor. "Grammy" was honest in every word she spoke and made it known that if you put your mind to it, you can do it.
Jane is survived by her children, Hazlett (Theresa) Hahne, Susan (Richard) Drake, James (Kelly) Hahne, Nancy (Tony) Konieczki and Molly (Keith) Woods; 25 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. Jane will be greatly missed and forever in the hearts of those who knew her.
Jane was preceded in death by her twin sister, Susan Webber; sister, Nancy Putnam; parents, Polly Collins and Harrington Thurston; husband, Leslie Charles Hahne Jr.; son, Leslie Charles "Chuck" Hahne III; and daughter, Polly Hahne Woolford.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Resurrection Cemetery. Father Bo Schmitt officiated. Inurnment was in Resurrection Cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, assisted the family with arrangements.
