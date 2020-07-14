CEDAR PARK, Texas — Jane Heien Kuizinas was ushered by angels to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was residing in Cedar Park, Texas, at the time of her death. Jane is at peace after a long struggle with dementia.
Jane Roberta Heien was the firstborn of a set of twin girls born on June 26, 1944, to John Reiner and Katherine Mathias Heien at Mercy Hospital in Urbana. She is a former resident of Melvin, Champaign and Decatur, Ill. She moved to Texas in 2009.
Jane is the mother of Julia Rosenbeck Grindley (Randy) (Travis, Ben, Olivia, Joey) and of Jeff Rosenbeck (Presley and Cayden), all of Texas. She is also the stepmother of Amber Kuizinas Ready (Mikeal) of Texas. Jane is the grandmother (Nana) of six grandchildren (Travis, Ben, Presley, Olivia, Cayden and Joey), all of Texas, five stepgrandchildren (Ashlin, Jessica, Benjamin, Alicia and Faith) and four stepgreat-grandchildren, all of Texas. They all survive her.
Jane is also survived by her sister, Helen Heien Curtis (William) of Melvin, Ill., and her twin sister, Joan Heien Flowers (Bill) of Washington, Ill. Jane is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Kuizinas of Decatur. Jane was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William Heien.
Jane was a former member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign and First Lutheran Church in Decatur. She continued her lifelong fellowship at Faith Lutheran Church in Georgetown, Texas, prior to onset of her dementia.
Jane was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church and had a strong faith and relationship with her creator and Heavenly Father. Jane no longer suffers and is reunited with loved ones who passed before her.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. July 18 at Eden Cemetery in Rantoul. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing (no hand shaking or hugging) out of respect for those with immune system concerns.