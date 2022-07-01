URBANA — Jane C. Sloman, 91, formerly of Urbana, died Tuesday (June 28, 2022) at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab, Savo, where she had been a patient for over a year.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana, at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6. Burial will immediately follow in Parkview Cemetery, 2001 N. University St., Peoria.
Jane was born May 16, 1931, in Peoria, to Edgar and Elsie (Cottrell) Flaglore. Both of her parents preceded her in death, as did an older brother, John “Jack” (age 5). She received her primary and secondary education in Peoria and graduated from Peoria High School. Jane relocated to Urbana in 1956, where she was employed by Illinois Power Company for 40 years. She retired from the position of executive assistant to the service area manager in December 1995.
It was during her tenure at Illinois Power that Jane started volunteering her time and talents at the veterans hospital in Danville. Just prior to her retirement from Illinois Power, she began volunteering with the Carle Auxiliary at Carle Foundation Hospital. Through the years, her duties included working in the coffee shop, patient escort service, Digestive Health, Registration, Heart & Vascular waiting room and delivering roses to patients with the Patient Hospitality Committee. For the past 24 years, Jane continued her dedicated and faithful service to the Carle Auxiliary and their patients, having volunteered over 11,000 hours of her retirement time. She was truly a giving, caring and loving person.
All of Jane's many friends, who knew and loved her, were keenly aware that she was a proud American who dearly loved her country and was extremely patriotic. She was respectful of the American flag and was proactive in ensuring the flag was being properly displayed by businesses and other organizations throughout the Champaign-Urbana area. Jane was a proud 50-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 71 in Urbana.
In addition to her membership in the American Legion Auxiliary, and her volunteer work with Carle, Jane loved and enjoyed her two dogs, Jocko and Willie.
Jane will be remembered by her many friends and acquaintances as a wonderful person who possessed a unique personality with a great sense of humor. She will be sorely missed.
Memorials can be made in Jane’s memory to the Champaign County Humane Society.