Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 68F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Windy at times late. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.