CHAMPAIGN — Janene M. Butler, 60, of Champaign passed away at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday (April 28, 2021) at home.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Monday, May 3, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Pastor C.W. Greer will officiate. Inurnment will be in G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m.
Janene was born Jan. 27, 1961, in Urbana, the daughter of Gene and Shirley (Stone) Ethridge.
She is survived by her parents of Homer; three sisters, Jackie (Chris) Sturdyvin of Homer, Judy (Lyle) Hawkey of St. Joseph and Joni (Mark) Bonner of Elburn; and several nieces and nephews.
Janene retired after 40 years from Flightstar in Savoy. She enjoyed watching movies and late-night TV. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation.