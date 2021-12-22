MARBLE, Colo. — Janet was born in Vincennes, Ind., to Jim and Sally Clark. She grew up in Urbana with her sister, Becky; brother, Butch; and uncles, Paul and David.
In 1967, she married Pete Costa, and in 1969, they welcomed their first child, Rebecca Ann (Becky). In 1976, while Pete was visiting friends in Aspen, Colo., Pete told Janet to pack up the kid and dog. You are moving to Colorado. And Janet said "OK." In the following year, they welcomed a second daughter, Laura Marie.
Janet and Pete bought a piece of property in Marble, Colo., and helped build their log cabin. The family moved into the cabin in November 1982.
Janet went to work at 7-11 in Carbondale and worked for the company for 30 years.
All of Becky's and Laura's friends knew her from there or chaperoning Roaring Fork High School marching band trips.
In 2012, Mark Gabriel married Laura, and they were blessed with a little girl, Mitzie Janet, in May 2013. Mitzie was the love of Janet's life. Janet loved that little girl with all her heart.
Janet, Laura, Mark and Mitzie were going to start a new adventure together. They were all going to move to Idaho. Janet wanted to watch Mitzie become a farm girl. That was just not meant to be. Darn COVID-19 snuck in and took her away. She is now with Pete keeping an eye on Mitzie becoming the farm girl.
Janet will be greatly missed.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Costa; mother, Sally Clark; father, Jim Clark; and Becky's partner, John Bradley.
She leaves behind her daughter, Becky of Delta, Colo.; daughter, Laura, Mark and MItzie Gabriel of Pingree, Idaho; sister, Becky (Bob) Withers of Urbana; brother, Butch (Diana) Clark of Paxton.
Also surviving are great uncles, aunt, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Janet requested no services, but if you would like to make a donation in her name to your local animal shelter, she would approve.