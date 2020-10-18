MAHOMET — Janet Lynn Ashby, 69, of Mahomet was met by the arms of her Savior at 1:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Shiloh Cemetery, Mahomet. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Trinity Community Fellowship, 1300 W. Clinton Ave., Farmer City, IL 61842. Masks are required. Owens Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Janet was born Dec. 7, 1950, to Ralph and Genevieve (Froman) Maier.
She is survived by her husband, David Ashby of Mahomet; three children, Mark (Kim) Ashby and Michael (Tammy) Ashby, both of Mahomet, and Melinda DelRossi (Steve Tondini) of Savoy; 10 grandchildren, Nicholas DelRossi IV, Emily Ester, Keagon Ashby, Addison DelRossi, Cade Ashby, Camden Ashby, Kennedy Ashby, Carson Ashby, Parker Ashby and Corbin Ashby; two nephews, Chad McGee of Portland, Ore., and Matthew McGee (Susan) and their beautiful daughters, Micah and Zoe, of Phoenix.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lyle and Mervin Maier; and one sister, Donna Leonard.
Janet grew up on the family farm in Thomasboro. She graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1969 and obtained her associate degree from Parkland College. She worked for the University of Illinois followed by 35 years as the comptroller at the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, from which she retired in 2014.
Janet was passionate about cooking, flowers, everything purple and her grandchildren. She loved baking and playing board games, card games and sports with her grandkids. She loved with every ounce of her being.
She will be deeply missed, especially for her warm smile, loving spirit and quiet, supportive wisdom. She was our everything, and a pillar of strength for each and every life she touched.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Community Fellowship, Farmer City.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.