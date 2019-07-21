GUTHRIE — Janet Kay Busick, 64, of Guthrie died at 5:55 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at The Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Burial will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. A visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service.
Janet was born May 28, 1954, in Gibson City, a daughter of Emerson and Donna Rutledge Busick.
Janet graduated from Melvin-Sibley High School. She attended Illinois State University for two years then graduated from Parkland College with two associate degrees. She worked at State Farm Insurance Company in Bloomington for over 20 years. She loved animals. Over the years, she raised, trained and showed horses and keeshond dogs and raised sugar gliders.
Janet is survived by her sister, Cheryl Busick of Elgin; and her brother, Stephen (Cindy) Busick of Mahomet; four nieces and nephews, Kim (Jason) Walter of Tipton, Iowa, Marcia (Mike) Czerniak of South Elgin, Lee (Sara) Busick of Midway, Ky., and Jenna Busick of Mahomet; also, seven great-nieces, Kayla, Mackenzie, Alicia and Jenae Walter and Lexi, Ashley and Amber Czerniak.
Memorial tributes may be made to Hospice Hearts, P.O. Box 91, Thomasboro, IL 61878.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosenbaumfh.com.