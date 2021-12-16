Janet Butler-Zook Dec 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Janet Butler-Zook, 70, of West Lebannon, Ind., formerly of Monticello, died Saturday (Dec. 11, 2021) at home.Cremation rites have been accorded. Illiana Cremation Society, P.O. Box 1906, Danville, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos