Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain showers early with sunshine later in the day as drier air moves in on gusty winds. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 40. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.